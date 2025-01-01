'Not enough' - Arsenal legend names two stars who are holding Gunners back as they risk falling behind Liverpool in title race

Getty Images SportAditya Gokhale'Not enough' - Arsenal legend names two stars who are holding Gunners back as they risk falling behind Liverpool in title raceM. ArtetaArsenalLiverpoolPremier LeagueG. MartinelliG. JesusArsenal star Emmanuel Petit believes that there are two players in Mikel Arteta's squad who are holding back the Gunners' potential.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArsenal told two players holding them backMartinelli and Jesus heavily criticized by PetitArsenal six points off Liverpool in title raceFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱