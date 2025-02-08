Martin Keown Stefan OrtegaGetty
Soham Mukherjee

'Get him off our screens!' - Arsenal legend Martin Keown savaged by fans after bizarrely calling Stefan Ortega 'Orteta' during Man City's FA Cup clash

S. OrtegaManchester CityLeyton Orient vs Manchester CityLeyton OrientFA CupArsenal

Fans savaged Arsenal legend Martin Keown as he kept calling Stefan Ortega "Orteta" during Manchester City's FA Cup clash against Leyton Orient.

  • Ortega had embarrassing start to the match
  • Spurs loanee Donley caught him out from 40 yards
  • Keown ridiculed for mispronouncing him as "Orteta"
