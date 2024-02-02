'A beautiful Arsenal career' - Bay FC lands another mega signing as Jen Beattie leaves Gunners for NWSL expansion side ahead of inaugural season

Arsenal defender Jen Beattie has brought an eight-year association with the Gunners to an end by completing a move to NWSL expansion side Bay FC.

  • Arsenal icon Beattie leaves Gunners
  • Joins NWSL expansion side Bay FC
  • Follows news of U.S. club signing Barca star Oshoala

