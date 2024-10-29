Arsenal set for huge injury boost with two key players in line to return - but Martin Odegaard and Riccardo Calafiori remain out

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeArsenal set for huge injury boost with two key players in line to return - but Martin Odegaard and Riccardo Calafiori remain outArsenalGabrielM. ArtetaJ. TimberPremier LeagueR. CalafioriArsenal are expected to welcome back Gabriel and Jurrien Timber this week but Martin Odegaard and Riccardo Calafiori remain out.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGabriel & Timber were forced off against LiverpoolArteta allayed fears of a new injuriesCalafiori & Odegaard remain longer-term absenteesFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below