Arsenal fireworks Manchester City 2024Getty/X
Chris Burton

Arsenal fans stage 2am fireworks display 'outside Man City hotel' - but plot to derail title rivals embarrassingly backfires after HUGE gaffe

ArsenalPremier LeagueManchester CityTottenham vs Manchester City

Arsenal fans have seen their plans to disrupt Manchester City’s sleep patterns in the Premier League title race backfire following a huge gaffe.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Blues in north London to face Spurs
  • Crucial clash in race for top-flight crown
  • Efforts of Gunners supporters went to waste

Editors' Picks