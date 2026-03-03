Arsenal fan favourite reveals major gripe about life in London

While many high-profile footballers are known for their collections of luxury supercars, Calafiori has taken a decidedly different approach to navigating the streets of London. The 23-year-old Italian international, who joined the Gunners from Bologna in 2024, has revealed that he finds the city's traffic so unbearable that he chooses not to own a vehicle at all. London has consistently been ranked as one of the most congested megacities in the world, with average speeds often dropping to a crawl, and this lack of momentum has clearly tested the defender's patience.

Beyond the sheer volume of cars on the road, Calafiori has expressed a particular bewilderment regarding the mindset of British motorists. Accustomed to the more fluid and perhaps assertive driving styles found in his homeland, he finds the rigid adherence to rules in the UK to be a hindrance rather than a help. "I don’t drive, but I get around with a driver. I prefer not to drive here. I don’t have a car, but I can drive," he told the Supernova podcast. "I don’t like how they drive here. They follow the rules too much and are a bit slow. Sometimes you see these big traffic jams for no reason."