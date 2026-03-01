AFP
Arsenal equal their own Premier League record with NINE games still to play in 2025-26 season after latest set-piece masterclass vs Chelsea
Corner kings strike again
Arsenal’s exceptional efficiency from corner kicks continues to redefine their attacking identity this season. The Gunners have now scored 16 goals from corners in the Premier League after netting twice from set-pieces against Chelsea - a remarkable return that highlights their dominance in dead-ball situations. Their latest brace from corners not only secured a crucial result, but also saw Arsenal equal a historic Premier League record with nine games still remaining in the 2025-26 campaign.
Opta confirms historic milestone
According to statistics from Opta, Arsenal’s 16 goals from corners this season equal the joint-most by any side in a single Premier League campaign. It is the same tally reached by Oldham Athletic in 1992-93, West Bromwich Albion in 2016-17, and Arsenal themselves in 2023-24. With nine league fixtures still to play, the Gunners now stand on the brink of setting a new outright record - further proof that their mastery from set-pieces has become a defining weapon in their pursuit of the title.
Saliba and Timber head home
Arsenal’s set-piece superiority was evident early on. In the 21st minute, Saliba rose above the Chelsea defence to head home from a perfectly delivered corner. Chelsea responded just before the break, with Arsenal defender Piero Hincapié inadvertently diverted a Chelsea corner into his own net, bringing the visitors level.
However, Arsenal regained control in the 66th minute when Timber met another pinpoint corner to restore the lead. Chelsea’s task became even more difficult in the 70th minute as Pedro Neto was shown a second yellow card, reducing the visitors to ten men.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
With every point crucial in the run-in, the Gunners delivered another statement performance in front of their home supporters. Arteta's side will hope to take another step towards the club's first league title since 2003-04 when they take in a trip to Brighton on Wednesday night, with Man City set to host Nottingham Forest on the same day.
Advertisement