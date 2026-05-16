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Arsenal & England star Declan Rice responds to ‘vibe controller’ meme
Handling the 'vibe controller' tag
Known for his tireless work ethic on the pitch, earning him the nickname "the horse" from his Arsenal teammates, Rice is equally famous for his upbeat presence in the dressing room. Social media has dubbed him the "vibe controller" for his ability to lighten the mood and connect with teammates, a role he embraces with his trademark smile.
When asked about the viral meme, Rice laughed off the suggestion that he is the sole architect of the team's spirit. "We’re so young and energetic that everyone [in the team] naturally jumps together," he said in an interview with Vogue. "So I wouldn’t say it’s just me, but yeah, people see I’m a fun guy." Former Arsenal star Alex Scott echoed this sentiment, stating, "Declan’s your ultimate leader. People respond to him. People listen to him. In any situation, he will have your back."
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From the pitch to the catwalk
While his primary focus remains on securing silverware for the Gunners, Rice has increasingly moved into the world of high fashion and the 27-year-old is becoming a legitimate style icon. He admitted his interest started as soon as he turned professional: "I actually don’t remember the first thing I bought. I remember just wasting a load of money wearing clothes that I thought were nice at the time. I didn’t know when to stop. That was the only problem."
Burberry creative director Daniel Lee describes the midfielder as a "friend of the house" who represents the modern intersection of British football and culture, saying: “Declan feels representative of that in a very modern way. He is one of the best players of his generation, with a great sense of personal style.”
Managing the noise and scrutiny
Being one of the most visible athletes in the country comes with significant drawbacks, including intense public scrutiny and toxic social media abuse aimed at his loved ones. Rice has developed a steely mental approach to handle the pressure that comes with the territory of being a record-breaking British transfer. "Don’t look at it and don’t even think about it," he insists when discussing his tactic for blocking out external noise. "People have always had stuff to say about my career: if I’m good enough, whether I score goals, whether I’m consistent enough, whether I’m ready for a big move to a big club… There’s so many opinions, the only ones that matter are the ones close to you. One minute you’re going to be hated, one minute you’re going to be loved. It always changes in football."
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Brotherhood in the England camp
Looking ahead to major international tournaments under new management, Rice believes the current England squad is uniquely positioned because of their genuine friendships. Unlike previous "Golden Generations" that were allegedly fractured by club rivalries, the current group, including Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden, remains extremely close. "Whether it’s through social media or in real life, you can see that there’s a real connection between us," Rice explained.
He noted that modern football has moved past the era of intense inter-team animosity. “You obviously hear about the older generation talking about how they didn’t get on and how they couldn’t connect and play together. But I think with us, that’s why, over the last few years with England, we’ve done so well, because we’re close on and off the pitch.
"We obviously all play against each other, but football’s not like that any more. A lot of people have best friends from opposite teams, spend a lot of time with players from opposite teams. With England, we all get on. We always look forward to seeing each other. It’s a nice getaway."