Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe replacement? Mikel Arteta targets Athletic Club starlet Nico Williams as England international nears summer exit

Peter McVitie
Nico Williams Athletic Club 2023-24Getty
ArsenalPremier LeagueAthletic BilbaoLaLigaTransfersEmile Smith Rowe

Arsenal are keeping track of Athletic Club star Nico Williams as they consider possible summer signings to strengthen Mikel Arteta's squad.

  • Arsenal eyeing summer signings
  • Have scouted Athletic Club star
  • Could replace Smith Rowe at Gunners

