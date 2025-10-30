AFP
Arsenal cult hero sparks controversy after heading into a Real Madrid store wearing a Barcelona shirt
Arshavin rocks up to Real Madrid store in Barcelona jersey
Bizarre footage circulating online on Wednesday captured Arshavin casually walking into one of Real Madrid’s official club stores wearing the colours of their fiercest rivals, Barcelona. The former Arsenal and Zenit winger appeared unbothered by the symbolism, posing briefly near a rack of Madrid shirts before leaving. Unsurprisingly, the moment sent social media into a frenzy, with fans mocking the 44-year-old’s cheeky display of allegiance to the Catalan giants.
Arshavin’s bold act came just days after the season’s first El Clasico, in which Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid side claimed victory over Barcelona. While the result would have disappointed the Russian, his latest stunt left little doubt about where his loyalties still lie. For many Madrid supporters, though, seeing a Barcelona shirt inside their club store — let alone worn by a well-known ex-player — was nothing short of sacrilege.
His decision also reignited long-running debates about footballing respect and rivalry, with some fans calling the move “petty” while others praised it as classic Arshavin mischief. Given his outspoken history regarding Real Madrid, few were shocked.
Arshavin's inherent dislike towards Real Madrid
Arshavin has never hidden his dislike for Real Madrid, nor his admiration for Barcelona. Speaking to Sport Express, the former Russia international once declared: “I wouldn’t play for Madrid for all the money in the world. For me, Real Madrid is a total taboo. I’ve been a Barcelona fan for a long time.”
In another interview outside Almaty’s Central Stadium ahead of their clash with Los Blancos, Arshavin again made his feelings crystal clear: “I hope Kairat win. Every Real Madrid defeat is like a balm for my heart.” It was a lighthearted comment delivered with a smirk, but the sentiment reflected a deep-rooted bias that has lasted for years. The ex-forward, who ended his career at Kairat Almaty in 2018, has frequently backed his old side in continental matches — particularly when they meet Madrid.
Even when offering praise, Arshavin can’t resist adding a subtle jab. When discussing Madrid’s manager, he said: “Xabi Alonso did excellent work at Bayer Leverkusen, but replicating that style in Madrid will be far more difficult. Even if he succeeds, it will never quite resemble what he built at Bayer.” For Arshavin, any conversation about Real Madrid seems incomplete without a reminder of his disdain.
Arshavin and his love towards Barcelona
Arshavin’s relationship with Spanish football stretches back decades, though his heart has always belonged to Catalonia. During his peak years at Zenit and Arsenal, he was regularly linked with major clubs across Europe, including Madrid. Yet, his 2011 declaration that he would never wear the famous white shirt of Los Blancos effectively ended any such speculation.
His attachment to Barcelona stems from admiration for their philosophy, style, and players. Throughout his playing days, Arshavin frequently spoke about the influence of Pep Guardiola’s side and Lionel Messi’s brilliance, once calling Barca “the purest form of football.” His decision to wear a Barcelona shirt inside a Real Madrid store, therefore, was less a spontaneous prank and more a reaffirmation of his lifelong footballing identity.
Arshavin must have been disappointed last weekend
The footage of Arshavin’s Madrid store visit continues to make the rounds online, generating heated debates between fans of both Spanish giants. As for Arshavin himself, the 44-year-old seems to be relishing the attention. Having once said that “every Real Madrid defeat is like a balm for my heart,” he appears determined to keep that rivalry alive, even in retirement. However, he will not have been happy with Los Blancos' recent Clasico win.
