Arsenal can't stop scoring - so where will Gabriel Jesus fit back into the Gunners' line-up?

The Brazilian has never been a prolific goalscorer, but what should worry him now is how well his team-mates are playing without him

Gabriel Jesus has always had an admirable attitude when it comes to coping with injuries. "First day is sh*t," he once said, "but the day after, you realise you have to keep going, fighting and smiling."

One hopes that the striker is still smiling right now, because while his latest setback was far from serious, it was arguably as significant as any previous spell on the sidelines. While Jesus has bee out of action for the third time this season, Arsenal have been playing their best football for arguably a year, beating Premier League leaders Liverpool 3-1 to drag themselves right back into the title race before putting a combined 11 unanswered goals past West Ham and Burnley.

Consequently, Gary Lineker spoke for many supporters - including some of an Arsenal persuasion - when he argued on The Rest Is Football podcast that "it's questionable now where and whether Jesus will get back into" Mikel Arteta's starting line-up.