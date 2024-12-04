Arsenal, beware... Man Utd finally have a plan! Ruben Amorim's resurgent Red Devils can deal major title blow to Mikel Arteta's side & emerge as genuine top-four contenders

Optimism is growing at Old Trafford under the new manager, who will now be eying a major upset against the Gunners on Wednesday

Seven games unbeaten, 17 goals scored and only six conceded: the post-Erik ten Hag era at Manchester United has been extremely encouraging for a fanbase forced to endure mediocrity for far too long. Ruud van Nistelrooy steadied the ship admirably in his four-game spell as interim boss, paving the way for Ruben Amorim to make an instant impact at Old Trafford.

A 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town laid bare the huge task on Amorim's hands, but United followed up that disappointing result with a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Bodo/Gilmt in the Europa League, before putting Everton to the sword. The Red Devils romped to a 4-0 home win on Sunday, thanks to a brace each from Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee, which leaves them only four points outside of the Premier League's top four.

It's still very early days for Amorim, but Champions League qualification already feels like a realistic goal. This is more than just a new manager bounce; United have a clear plan going into every game and all of the players are buying into Amorim's unique philosophy.

The mood has changed so dramatically, that Wednesday's trip to title-chasing Arsenal is being seen as a challenge to relish rather than fear. And a win at the Emirates Stadium would send shockwaves through the rest of the league, while confirming one undeniable truth: United are back in business.