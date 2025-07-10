Arsenal agree world-record transfer fee with Liverpool to sign forward Olivia Smith in women's football's first-ever £1m deal
Arsenal Women have reportedly made football history by agreeing to a record-breaking transfer for Canadian international Olivia Smith, with the fee surpassing £1 million. This extraordinary transfer deal eclipses the previous record of £900,000 paid by Chelsea for U.S. defender Naomi Girma earlier this year.
- Arsenal break the bank for Smith
- Set to pay record transfer fee in women's football
- Liverpool set to make five times their investment