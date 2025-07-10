Arsenal agree world-record transfer fee with Liverpool to sign forward Olivia Smith in women's football's first-ever £1m deal

Arsenal Women have reportedly made football history by agreeing to a record-breaking transfer for Canadian international Olivia Smith, with the fee surpassing £1 million. This extraordinary transfer deal eclipses the previous record of £900,000 paid by Chelsea for U.S. defender Naomi Girma earlier this year.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Arsenal break the bank for Smith

Set to pay record transfer fee in women's football

Liverpool set to make five times their investment Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱