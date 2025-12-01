Arsenal seeing double! Gunners agree transfer for Ecuadorian twins from club that produced Piero Hincapie & Chelsea's Moises Caicedo

According to ESPN, Arsenal have agreed a deal in principle to secure the signings of Edwin and Holger Quintero, Ecuadorian twins who are currently plying their trade in the youth academy for Ecuador's Serie A giants Independiente del Valle. The former, in particular, has drawn comparisons to Neymar from the Ecuadorian media, making waves for his trickery as a right winger. Holger, on the other hand, is an attacking midfielder. Having already represented the Independiente under-20 team at the age of 15, the 16-year-old duo are believed to soon break into the senior side.

ESPN also claim that the Gunners had been monitoring the Quintero brothers' progress for well over a year. Arsenal’s academy recruitment team view their latest signings as a significant step toward securing the club’s long-term future. The success of the pathway to the first team – highlighted by the rapid progress of Miles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri, and Max Dowman – has played a key role in persuading the Quintero twins to join the project. The pair are in London this week to finalise contractual formalities, with a formal announcement to follow at a later date. They are set to complete their move to the Emirates in August 2027, when they turn 18, for an undisclosed fee at this time.