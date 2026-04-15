'Sell to buy' - Under-fire Arne Slot warns fans 'good players' will leave Liverpool after Champions League failure

The idea that Liverpool are in a "transition" phase has not sat well with everyone, particularly given their status as champions just 12 months ago. Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney, speaking as a pundit for Amazon Prime, was quick to criticise the narrative coming out of the club following their European exit.

"I think you're talking about rebuilds… they were champions last season," Rooney stated. "They won the league last season and they spent an awful amount of money to try and make the squad better. There's certainly been faults from, whether that's recruitment, obviously they've had players out injured but you shouldn't be talking about a rebuild when you've just won the Premier League. They've lost some really good players, you can see why the fans were so upset when they lost Trent."

Next up for the Reds is a Merseyside derby clash with Everton, the first at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Lose that and the pressure will crank up a notch on Slot, who is already reportedly fighting to save his job as his side risks missing out on a spot in next season's Champions League - an outcome that could ultimately be fatal for the Dutchman's tenure.