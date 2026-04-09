Arne Slot told he's right to drop Mohamed Salah as even Liverpool forward himself 'can't believe' he's missing so many clear-cut chances

Allardyce believes that Slot should prioritise results over reputation, and supports the manager's bold decision to bench Salah. Speaking to BOYLE Sports, Allardyce said: "I actually think it’s harder for Arne Slot to drop Mohamed Salah now that everyone knows he’s leaving, but he has to do what he thinks is right for the team as he’s under pressure himself.

"If he feels Salah isn’t contributing enough, then - like with everyone else - he needs to make the decision to drop him because he’s the one that carries the can. You can see it in Salah’s face; he can’t believe the chances he’s missing. That one he missed against Manchester City last weekend – 99 times out of 100 in the past he’d score that. He just hesitated that extra second or two, and the defender was able to get the block in. He then missed a penalty in the second half. When it gets that bad, it really is a problem for his confidence. That penalty was like a back-pass to the goalkeeper."