Arne Slot makes strange 'nicest club to struggle at' comment as Liverpool boss addresses claims he should be sacked

The milestone was officially reached on Tuesday night during the 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League, a result that further soured the mood on Merseyside. Ironically, Slot’s record of 62 wins in his first 100 matches sees him tied with the legendary Sir Kenny Dalglish for the most victories in that timeframe, but there are no party poppers at the AXA Training Centre right now as the pressure on his position reaches fever pitch.

The contrast between Slot’s debut campaign and his current slump is stark, leading to whispers regarding his long-term suitability for the role. After guiding Liverpool to a dominant Premier League title win last season, finishing 10 points clear with four games to spare, the wheels have seemingly come off during a difficult second year that has seen the club drop to sixth in the table.