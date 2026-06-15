Arne Slot's Liverpool assistants reunite at Feyenoord as Robin van Persie is replaced by ex-Arsenal star

The 51-year-old Van Bronckhorst is on the verge of making a triumphant return to Feyenoord as the club's new head coach, ESPN reports. Once the final formalities are completed, the former Netherlands international is expected to sign a two-year contract with the Eredivisie giants, marking his second stint in the dugout at De Kuip.

Van Bronckhorst previously enjoyed a highly successful tenure as Feyenoord manager between 2015 and 2019. During that period, he famously led the club to their first league title in 18 years in 2017, while also securing two KNVB Cups and the Johan Cruyff Shield. His return is seen as a move to restore proven leadership following the departure of fellow club icon Robin van Persie.



