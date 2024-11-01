GFX Mohamed Salah Virgil van Dijk Trent Alexander-Arnold 2024-25Getty/GOAL
Fred Garratt-Stanley

Arne Slot reveals when Liverpool contract situations 'could become a problem' with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk & Trent Alexander-Arnold all on expiring deals

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has admitted that the unresolved contract situations of three key players "could become a problem" for the club.

  • Trent, Salah and Van Dijk's contracts expiring
  • Talks with Dutch defender still ongoing
  • Slot admits situation could become issue
