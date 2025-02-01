'They're so intense' - Arne Slot impressed by Bournemouth and admits Liverpool 'had to play to the top of our abilities' to extend lead at top of Premier League to nine points thanks to Mo Salah genius M. Salah Liverpool Bournemouth vs Liverpool Bournemouth Premier League A. Slot

Arne Slot was impressed by an "intense" Bournemouth side and admitted that Liverpool "had to play to the top of their abilities" to beat the Cherries.