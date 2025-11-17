This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Argentina FIFA World Cup 26 Mac Allisteradidas
Angelica Daujotas

Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

From 1978 to 2022, Argentina’s 2026 home kit honours World Cup history

Reigning world champions Argentina head into the 2026 World Cup with a fresh adidas home kit that celebrates their greatest moments while looking firmly to the future. The classic white and sky-blue stripes return with a modern twist - a three-tone gradient effect inspired by the nation’s three World Cup wins in 1978, 1986 and 2022. A subtle “1896” detail on the back neck marks the founding year of the Argentine Football Association, while navy accents on the shoulders and cuffs give the design a bold, refined finish.

Set for release on November 6, 2025, the shirt blends heritage and innovation in equal measure, serving as a visual link between Argentina’s footballing eras, from Kempes and Maradona to Messi and beyond.

Argentina FIFA World Cup 26 De Pauladidas

The away kit, meanwhile, remains under wraps, but leaks suggest a striking return to black, featuring white logos and sky-blue detailing. Early images hint at a swirling, artistic graphic across the front, marking a more expressive look for the Albiceleste’s change strip. A goalkeeper kit and lifestyle editions are also rumoured to join the collection as adidas aims to celebrate Argentina’s dominance both on and off the pitch.

Argentina FIFA World Cup 26 Martinezadidas

If the defending champions lift another trophy in North America, these designs could instantly earn a place among the most iconic in World Cup history.

Shop: Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

  • Argentina FIFA World Cup 26 Kitadidas

    Argentina Home Kit

    Adidas have refreshed Argentina’s iconic look with a modern take on the Albiceleste stripes. The 2026 home kit features a three-tone blue fading effect running through the sky-blue bands, subtly referencing the nation’s three World Cup triumphs in 1978, 1986 and 2022. It’s a clean, heritage-driven design that blends tradition with a contemporary edge, reinforced by the “1896” detail on the back neck to mark the AFA’s founding year. The result is a shirt that feels firmly rooted in Argentina’s footballing identity while celebrating the eras that shaped it.

    Pricing for the new Argentina home kit is set at accessible levels across the range, with kids’ shirts starting from £50, while adult versions begin at £85, depending on the finish and fit.

  • Argentina World Cup 2018 away kit MessiGetty Images

    Argentina Away Kit

    Argentina’s 2026 away kit is still under wraps, but early leaks point to a bold shift in direction. Adidas are reportedly bringing back a black base for the first time since 2018, pairing it with white logos and sky-blue detailing. The standout feature is a swirling, art-inspired graphic across the front, giving the shirt a more expressive, modern feel compared to the heritage-driven home design. If confirmed, it would offer a striking contrast to the traditional Albiceleste look and could become one of the most distinctive away kits of the tournament.

