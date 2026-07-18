Argentina president Javier Milei explains superstitious reason behind refusal to attend World Cup final against Spain

The politician harbours extreme superstitions. Beyond insisting on isolating himself at his official residence, the Argentine head of state revealed that he has worn the exact same jacket during every match, bar a few deeply regretted minutes against Switzerland when La Albiceleste conceded an equaliser to draw 1-1, before eventually securing a 3-1 win after extra time.

Speaking to local radio station El Observador, Milei insisted: "No way. I will continue to watch all the matches from Olivos. As it's cold and I don't turn on the heating, I wear a jacket with the colours of an oil company. On the day of the Switzerland match, I felt very hot. I took it off, and we conceded a goal. I put it back on, and I haven't taken it off since."