Argentina player ratings vs El Salvador: Without Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria runs the show as La Albiceleste begin 2024 with a bang

Argentina began 2024 out on top, thumping El Salvador in an international friendly, with Angel Di Maria crafting their victory in the final-third.

Without Lionel Messi available, La Albiceleste flourished in Philadelphia against El Salvador, putting on a clinic in the attack. Their superstar and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner missed the match due to a hamstring injury he sustained at the club level for Inter Miami playing in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, and it was up to Lionel Scaloni to show what his squad could do without their talisman Friday.

Immediately, the pressure was on from the opening whistle, and they did not let up for 90 minutes. Argentina outclassed El Salvador nearly every second of the match, from possession in the center of the pitch to crafty build-up play in the final-third, La Albiceleste were phenomenal.

Cristian Romero put them up 1-0 early on off a booming header from an Angel Di Maria corner, with Chelsea superstar Enzo Fernandez doubling their lead before the halftime break after a scramble in the box. Shortly after the start of the halftime break, Giovani Lo Celso added a third off a Lautaro Martinez assist - putting them in cruise control for the rest of the match.

They looked like proper reigning World Champions Friday evening ahead of a Summer showcase with the 2024 Copa America.

GOAL rates Argentina's players from Lincoln Financial Field...