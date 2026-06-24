Argentina captain Lionel Messi refuses to rule out playing at 2030 World Cup after breaking tournament goals record

Despite turning 39 this week, Messi is showing no interest in discussing his retirement from the international stage. When quizzed about the possibility of featuring in the 2030 World Cup, which will celebrate the tournament's centenary, the Inter Miami star remained evasive but optimistic about his longevity. "I don't know. The truth is, I'm not thinking about that right now. It seems a bit far off but, as I said, I'm living one day at a time and focused on the present," Messi told reporters, per ANI.

The veteran forward, who has scored all five of Argentina's goals in their opening two group matches against Algeria and Austria, insisted his continued participation depends entirely on his physical state. Messi added: "Yes, yes... I will continue for some time, as long as I can contribute, feel good physically, and help my teammates... I will keep playing." His comments suggest that the dream of seeing him compete at age 43 remains very much alive for football fans globally.



