Argentina legend Javier Mascherano might be exactly the manager Lionel Messi and Inter Miami need, but it could also go very wrong

If the Miami job is about man management and keeping stars happy, Mascherano may be a fit - yet his tactical limitations could be costly

Well, that was quick. It was widely reported on Tuesday that Inter Miami manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino would leave the club with immediate effect. Three days and one emotional farewell press conference later, it seems that Lionel Messi's next head coach has been lined up - with owner Jorge Mas confirming that an unannounced manager is soon to be named.

“I can confirm that today we are close to finalizing an agreement with a coach, and will announce a new coach for Inter Miami in the next few days,” Mas said at a news conference Friday. And while Miami did not officially name the next coach, it was also widely reported Friday that Javier Mascherano, Messi's former Argentina and Barcelona teammate, is set to take charge of the Herons in 2025..

Needless to say, that would be an interesting choice.

Mascherano's managerial CV is hardly glittering - although he was immensely successful as a player. He has shared the pitch with Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez. If the majority of this Miami job is about man management and keeping the stars happy - and it most certainly is - then he's a shrewd appointment. Mas admitted that there's a lot of work to do, with roster changes on the way in the coming months. Miami, he promised Friday, will be competing for MLS Cup next season.

But have they got the right manager to do it all? And if this Messi's last MLS go-around - it could well be - is Mascherano the man to ensure that he departs on a high? GOAL looks at Mascherano, why he could be the manager Miami needs, and where it could also all go wrong.