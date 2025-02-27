'There is no Arda Guler problem' - Carlo Ancelotti adamant youngster needs time to find his feet at Real Madrid
Arda Guler failed to make an impact against Real Sociedad on Wednesday, but Ancelotti does not believe that there are any problems with the player.
- Recent report suggested Madrid unhappy with Arda Guler workrate
- Turkey international failed to impress against Real Sociedad
- Anacelotti insists youngster just needs time