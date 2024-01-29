Antony vows to 'completely close myself off to improve' for Man Utd after Brazilian's wait for first goal of the season ends in Newport County FA Cup win

Antony vows to 'completely close myself off to improve' for Man Utd after Brazilian's wait for first goal of the season ends in Newport County FA Cup winAditya GokhaleGettyAntonyNewport County vs Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedFA CupManchester United winger Antony registered his first goal of the season during Sunday’s 4-2 win over Newport County in the FA Cup.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAntony scores first goal of seasonPlans to 'close' himself off to focusWants to turn around season for Man Utd