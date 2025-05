Watch out, Antony! Real Betis legend Joaquin quips he'll help Isco 'kidnap' Man Utd loanee in bid to keep hold of winger after impressive spell Antony Manchester United Real Betis LaLiga Premier League

Real Betis legend Joaquin joked that he'll help Isco "kidnap" Antony in a bid to keep the Manchester United loanee after an impressive spell.