Atletico San Luis v Toluca - Torneo Clausura 2025 Liga MXGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

'We’re becoming more and more like the league up north' - Toluca's Antonio 'Turco' Mohamed criticizes Liga MX for not having promotion-relegation

TolucaA. Mohamed

Toluca finished as the leader of the Clausura 2025 after earning 37 points

  • The Diablos are awaiting their quarterfinal opponent, which will come from the Play-In
  • Paulinho won the scoring title for the second tournament in a row
  • Toluca will have more than 15 days of rest, something that 'Turco' isn't a fan of
