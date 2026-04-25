'My office was right there... but nobody knocked!' - Antonio Conte explains why he's been left angry by Romelu Lukaku's latest actions

The legendary partnership between Conte and Lukaku appears to be heating up at Napoli. Following a dominant 4-0 win over Cremonese on Friday, Conte used his post-match press conference to call out the 32-year-old striker for failing to visit his office during a recent trip to the club's training facility.

Lukaku, who has been sidelined with a long-term hamstring injury, had been given permission to undergo rehabilitation in Belgium. However, after returning to Italy to meet with club directors, Conte confirmed he didn't come to see him. The Italian coach, who has been one of Lukaku's biggest supporter throughout his career, admitted that the omission "really disappointed" him.