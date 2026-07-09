VIDEO: Antoine Griezmann scores on Orlando City debut as he looks forward to Lionel Messi showdown in MLS

Griezmann's presence provided an instant impact for The Lions' frontline ahead of the resumption of the domestic competition. Before taking to the pitch and scoring his first goal for Orlando, the experienced forward shared his enthusiasm about competing once again against Messi, his former Barcelona team-mate, in the Florida derby. Griezmann said: "They've told me a lot about the derby. I watched the last one. It'll be a joy to face Messi again, and also Rodrigo [De Paul], who I have a very good relationship with."