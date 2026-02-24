Anthony Gordon's electric Champions League form bodes well for England's World Cup hopes as Newcastle winger battles Kylian Mbappe for European goal supremacy

Gordon's Premier League form is a world apart from that in the Champions League. Only Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid can boast a better goal return with 13. Part of that may be due to the increased competitive and physical nature of the Premier League (see also: Tottenham finishing fourth in the league phase), though Gordon's still outscoring the likes of Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.
One trait also working in Gordon's favour is his hunger to keep scoring, even when the goals aren't coming domestically. After scoring his fourth against Qarabag courtesy of a penalty, he was spotted arguing with captain Kieran Trippier, who wanted to spread out the responsibility.
"I understand everyone's opinion because I want everyone to succeed," Gordon explained post-match. "We're a team, we should be in it together. But I'm an attacker, I'm the penalty taker, so I want to score as many goals as I possibly can. But I understood everyone's opinion and emotions do get high.
"Records are nice, but I just want to score and win games. Ultimately we've won the game convincingly, I'd say it was our best performance this season, that's more important than the goals."
Howe agreed after the game that this was actually a 'really big positive. "Moments like that get blown out of all proportion; it was a very minor issue," he claimed. "It was great from Anthony that he's got that strong enough resolve that he wants to score in every moment - and you'd want that from any player - so I've got no issue with him."