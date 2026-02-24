Anthony Gordon's electric Champions League form bodes well for England's World Cup hopes as Newcastle winger battles Kylian Mbappe for European goal supremacy

Prior to Newcastle's solitary strike in their 4-1 loss at Liverpool on January 31, Gordon had gone over an entire year without an open-play goal in the Premier League. It's a far cry from the player he emerged as during his breakout 2023-24 season during which he scored 10 open-play goals and provided just as many assists in the league alone.

That said, Gordon has remained a pivotal part of Eddie Howe's attack. Part of that is due to their lack of prolific alternatives following last summer's sale of Alexander Isak, but he provides such a unique threat with his pace, energy and ability to play inside or down the wing that he is simply un-droppable anyway.

"I think perception can sometimes distort reality a little bit," Gordon said in January. "I think people's expectations of me have grown, and rightly so, and I'm completely fine with that. But I know I'm doing the right things every day. I try and do the right things, whether I'm flying or whether I'm not playing so well.

"I try and give my best and the result, sometimes, is kind of out of my hands. I'm always playing against right-backs who are elite themselves, so I know people expect a lot from me, but they're also quite good players and they get paid quite well to stop me."