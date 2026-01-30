Another Wrexham legend departs! Paul Mullin joins Bradford as Red Dragons continue to clean house in bid to reach Premier League

Mullin joins fellow Wrexham legend James McClean in departing the Red Dragons this month. Bradford announced the arrival of 31-year-old Mullin in a post on X, as the striker arrives to aid their push for promotion from League One this season.

The Bantams won automatic promotion from League Two on the final day of last season and begun this campaign at a sprint. They are currently sat in fifth place in League One and have ambitions of reaching the second tier for the first time since 2003/04. Mullin, who scored five goals in 26 appearances on loan with Wigan earlier this term, has arrived to offer some additional firepower in their promotion push.

Wrexham, meanwhile, rose into the Championship top six with a stunning 3-2 comeback win at Queens Park Rangers last weekend and are targeting a remarkable fourth straight promotion. The Red Dragons spent big in the summer and that has meant that Mullin, who scored a stunning 110 goals in 172 matches for the club, has not been given the opportunity to turn out in the second tier for the first time in his career.