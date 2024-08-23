2018-08-05-Manchester City-Raheem Sterling-Pep Guardiola（C）Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Another Man City homecoming? Pep Guardiola feels 'so attached' to Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling amid transfer speculation

R. SterlingP. GuardiolaManchester CityChelseaPremier LeagueTransfers

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has responded to claims he could bring Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling back to the Etihad Stadium.

  • Guardiola asked about Sterling return
  • Man City boss feels 'so attached' to winger
  • Denies Sterling will return as no transfers expected
