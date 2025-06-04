Another HUGE blow for the Lionesses! Millie Bright withdraws from selection for England's Euro 2025 squad just days after Mary Earps and Fran Kirby retirements
England's Lionesses have been dealt another huge blow to their Euro 2025 hopes as Millie Bright has withdrawn from selection for the tournament.
- Bright will not be part of England's Euro 2025 squad
- Chelsea captain has been taking extended period of recovery
- Now withdraws from Lionesses selection this summer