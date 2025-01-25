Annie Kilner Kyle Walker Lauryn GoodmanGetty/GOAL
Annie Kilner following Kyle Walker to Italy 'for sake of her sons' as couple look to move past 'traumatic' 12 months - but new AC Milan signing's 'terrorised' wife still 'intent on divorce' after Lauryn Goodman affair

K. WalkerAC MilanManchester CityPremier LeagueSerie AShowbiz

Annie Kilner is tipped to still divorce Kyle Walker, despite the couple appearing to reconcile and moving to Italy as the defender joins AC Milan.

  • Walker could still get divorced
  • Wife following him to Italy for the kids
  • Loan move doesn't necessarily fix things
