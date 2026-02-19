Getty Images Sport
Ange Postecoglou reveals Cristian Romero would 'scare' Tottenham players in training but hails captain as a 'winner'
The Argentine’s training ground intensity
Former Spurs manager Postecoglou has spoken openly about Romero's intimidating presence at the club's training ground. The World Cup winner has often been criticized for his disciplinary record and aggressive style of play during matches, having received eight yellow cards and two red cards in the Premier League so far this season. Most recently, he received a straight red card in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United. He was sent off just before the half-hour mark for a foul on Casemiro. As a result, he has now been handed a four-match ban.
However, Postecoglou revealed that this "tenseness" is typical of the defender's character, even behind closed doors at Hotspur Way. The Australian tactician admitted that Romero's no-nonsense approach often makes his teammates anxious during weekly training sessions. Rather than viewing this as a negative, Postecoglou embraces the friction, stating that the centre-back's elite mentality is precisely what the club needs to transition from title contenders to champions.
"I like him, man, and he does play aggressive, but he really scares people in practice," Postecoglou told The Overlap. "I like the way he talks. Now, does he cross the line? Yeah, he does. You know, he sometimes crosses the line in practice, and the coaches say, 'Oh, you know,' I say, 'Well, you guys tell him. I'm not going to tell him.'"
- Getty Images Sport
Harnessing a championship-winning fire
Postecoglou’s staunch defence of the Argentine international highlights the importance of "enforcers" in modern football. Drawing comparisons to legendary United captain Roy Keane, the coach argued that having a player who is genuinely feared by opponents and respected by teammates is a prerequisite for any squad with serious silverware aspirations.
The manager recalled how Romero’s refusal to be intimidated played a pivotal role in Tottenham's Europa League success. He noted that the defender’s psychological warfare begins long before the first whistle, citing a specific instance where Romero asserted dominance over Manchester United during a high-stakes final build-up.
"I mean, would you rather have Roy in your team or against you? We would never have won that final without Romero," Postecoglou explained. "Before kick-off, he took our team into the Man United half for the huddle because our supporters were down that end. He’s not scared of anything, mate. He’s a winner. I love winners."
The fear factor and elite expectations
"Respect him tremendously, they fear him, you know, you don’t want to [get on his bad side]," Postecoglou stated when discussing Romero's team-mates' attitude towards him. He emphasised that while Romero is a popular figure in the dressing room, his teammates are well aware of the consequences of dropping their standards around him.
"But you need that mentality in a group. Now, how do you control that? You need to harness that, you kind of hope that he [doesn’t completely cross the line]. You’ve got to remember his whole existence is not just Tottenham. He’s also an Argentinian national. He’s won a World Cup.
"He’s mixing with players like [Enzo] Fernandez and [Emi] Martinez, and he thinks: 'They’re signing players, why aren’t we?'" Postecoglou added.
- AFP
Leading the defence for club and country
Romero remains the heart of Tottenham's defence as they continue their fight to stay away from the bottom, currently sitting in 16th place in the table and just five points above the relegation zone. His leadership on the pitch is considered irreplaceable, especially as the club faces a demanding fixture schedule, including Champions League and domestic competitions.
The defender will also be looking forward to his duties with Argentina, where he remains a key starter for Lionel Scaloni. Maintaining his fitness while balancing his high-intensity playing style will be key to ensuring he remains available for Spurs and Argentina's upcoming 2026 World Cup campaign.
Tottenham return to Premier League action this weekend as they prepare to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the North London Derby on Sunday but they will have to do so without their suspended defender.
Advertisement