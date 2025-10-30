Ange Postecoglou's shock stance on return to Celtic revealed after Brendan Rodgers sensationally quits club

At just 39, McKenna has already carved out a remarkable managerial resume. Since taking charge of Ipswich Town in 2021, he has masterminded back-to-back promotions, catapulting the Tractor Boys from League One obscurity to the Premier League. His reputation soared even higher when reports surfaced that Manchester United, Brighton, and even Chelsea had given thought to handing him a contract. However, Ipswich’s hierarchy are reportedly unwilling to entertain any approach, demanding over £5 million in compensation. Despite Ipswich’s relegation back to the Championship this season, McKenna remains under contract until 2028. The Suffolk club remain adamant that he is the man to lead them straight back up, and they have no intention of letting him go without a fight.

Former Celtic striker and outspoken pundit Chris Sutton weighed in on the speculation, telling BBC Radio 5 Live that fans would welcome a Postecoglou return, even if it now seems unlikely.

"It could happen, I mean, would I like to see him back? Yeah, eventually, why not? I really enjoyed Angeball," he said. "Well, I think Brendan will leave at the end of the season – if [Postecoglou] just slots in next season, I would love to see Big Ange back. He’s respected at Celtic, the job he did. Brilliant, Angeball, what a brand of football."

He also posted on X: "So in the end it was all Brendan’s fault… good luck to Martin O Neill and Shaun Maloney in the short term… bring back big Ange🍀"