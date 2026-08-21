Burnley complete the signing of defender Anel Ahmedhodzic from Feyenoord in a £7 million deal

Burnley have moved quickly to bolster their defensive options ahead of the new campaign with a significant addition. The English club has officially completed the signing of central defender Ahmedhodzic from Dutch Eredivisie side Feyenoord.

The deal brings the talented defender back to English football as the Clarets look to solidify their squad. Ahmedhodzic arrives at Turf Moor with high expectations to shore up the team's defensive line.