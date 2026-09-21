'Stoke away wasn't so bad after all' - Andros Townsend jokes after bizarre pitch roller crash in Thailand

Instead of being shaken by the horrifying collision, the 13-cap former England international opted to find humour in the situation and shared it across his social media channels. Townsend reshared footage of the collision while light-heartedly comparing the bizarre moment to freezing, windswept away days at Stoke City during his Premier League playing career.

Commenting on the crash via his Instagram Story, Townsend posted: "It turns out Stoke away wasn't so bad after all. Swipe to see why."