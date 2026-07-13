Andrey Santos completes 'dream' £50m transfer to Man Utd from Chelsea as Michael Carrick lands first major signing

The dawn of a new era at Manchester United is officially underway after the club confirmed the arrival of Santos from Chelsea. The 22-year-old Brazilian international has committed his future to the Theatre of Dreams by signing a long-term contract that runs until June 2031, with the Red Devils holding an option for a further year.

United have moved decisively to secure one of the most promising young midfielders in world football, agreeing to pay a fee worth £48million plus £2m in easily achievable bonuses, per The Athletic. The deal also includes a 10 per cent sell-on clause for the Blues, who have allowed the player to make the switch across the Premier League divide after he expressed a desire for more consistent first-team football following Moises Caicedo's recent contract extension.



