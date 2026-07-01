Andres Iniesta crowns Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe as World Cup standouts but backs Lamine Yamal to guide Spain to ultimate glory

Speaking at the presentation of the NSN Cycling Team in Barcelona, Iniesta shared his thoughts with Mundo Deportivo on Spain. He stressed that success heavily relies on Yamal, who led Spain to Euro 2024 glory but has battled injury in this tournament. Yamal managed 19 minutes against Cape Verde, 45 against Saudi Arabia, and 76 against Uruguay, scoring one goal. Spain topped their group to set up a round of 32 clash with Austria.

"Lamine Yamal is a very important player for the national team and the future of this national team obviously also has a lot of impact on how much of a difference Lamine Yamal can make in the matches," Iniesta stated, warning that "these types of tournaments are very difficult and any detail can penalise you a lot."