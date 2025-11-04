This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
dreyerGetty Images
Tom Hindle

Anders Dreyer named MLS Newcomer of the Year after memorable debut season with San Diego FC

Anders Dreyer, San Diego's offseason acquisition from Anderlecht in Belgium, has been named MLS Newcomer of the Year. The Denmark international scored 19 goals and added 19 assists to lead the expansion franchise to a first-placed finish in the Western Conference. Dreyer received 74 percent of the vote. LAFC's Son Heung-Min finished second, with just over six percent.

  • Anders Dreyer, San Diego FC Getty Images

    A historic year

    Dreyer had one of the more memorable seasons in rookie history. The 27-year-old tallied 38 goal contributions. That mark is the third most in a single MLS season, and equal Sebastian Giovinco's first-year mark in 2015. Only Lionel Messi, who posted 48 goal involvements for Inter Miami, eclipsed his tally this year. 

  • Expansion franchise records

    Dreyer was part of an immensely successful year for San Diego FC, who were among the most dominant expansion sides in league history. The relatively unheralded side, who were picked by some to place last in the West, were dominant from the off. They set an expansion franchise record with 19 wins and tallied a best mark for a new side with 63 points. They won the Western Conference on goal difference. 

  • Son Heung-Min, LAFCGetty

    Running away with the voting

    The voting wasn't particularly close, either. Dreyer dominated in pretty much every category. He received 72 percent of the media vote, 69 percent of players' vote, and 82 percent of the club technical staff voted for him to win the award. Son's impact on LAFC cannot be understated, but his arrival in August likely played a factor. However, Son was on pace for around 36 goal contributions in a full season based on his first nine games of action. 

  • San Diego FC v Portland Timbers - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport

    Game 3 awaits

    Dreyer might have already locked up the award, but there is plenty of soccer left for SDFC. After claiming the top seed in the West, they have had some difficulty against the Portland Timbers in the first round. They won the first game, but dropped the second, and will have to play a decisive game three this weekend. Dreyer has scored once and added an assist across those two games. 

