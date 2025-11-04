Dreyer had one of the more memorable seasons in rookie history. The 27-year-old tallied 38 goal contributions. That mark is the third most in a single MLS season, and equal Sebastian Giovinco's first-year mark in 2015. Only Lionel Messi, who posted 48 goal involvements for Inter Miami, eclipsed his tally this year.
Anders Dreyer named MLS Newcomer of the Year after memorable debut season with San Diego FC
A historic year
Expansion franchise records
Dreyer was part of an immensely successful year for San Diego FC, who were among the most dominant expansion sides in league history. The relatively unheralded side, who were picked by some to place last in the West, were dominant from the off. They set an expansion franchise record with 19 wins and tallied a best mark for a new side with 63 points. They won the Western Conference on goal difference.
Running away with the voting
The voting wasn't particularly close, either. Dreyer dominated in pretty much every category. He received 72 percent of the media vote, 69 percent of players' vote, and 82 percent of the club technical staff voted for him to win the award. Son's impact on LAFC cannot be understated, but his arrival in August likely played a factor. However, Son was on pace for around 36 goal contributions in a full season based on his first nine games of action.
Game 3 awaits
Dreyer might have already locked up the award, but there is plenty of soccer left for SDFC. After claiming the top seed in the West, they have had some difficulty against the Portland Timbers in the first round. They won the first game, but dropped the second, and will have to play a decisive game three this weekend. Dreyer has scored once and added an assist across those two games.