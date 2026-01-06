Rosenior was confirmed as the new Blues boss on Tuesday morning, replacing the recently sacked Enzo Maresca's at the helm after signing a contract that runs until 2032. After days of intense speculation linking the Englishman with a return to the Premier League, Rosenior has broken his silence, explaining why he accepted the invitation to lead one of global football's true heavyweights.

The appointment marks a meteoric rise for the young tactician, who has spent the last year and a half rehabilitating his reputation and refining his craft in Ligue 1. His departure from Strasbourg, while expected given the hierarchy's ownership structure, was tinged with visible emotion as he addressed the media following his final game in charge in France.

Speaking candidly about the whirlwind nature of the negotiations, Rosenior revealed that while his commitment to Strasbourg remained absolute until the final whistle, the call from West London changed everything. The allure of managing the London club was simply too powerful to resist.

"I was fully focused on Strasbourg's last match but what has happened since is I have been given permission - one of the biggest clubs in the world - who are Club World Cup champions," Rosenior explained. "It is an honour to speak to a club like that and on this day it looks like I will be the manager of that football club."