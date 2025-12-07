Americans Abroad: USMNT striker race heats up as Ricardo Pepi keeps scoring for PSV and Josh Sargent ends lengthy goal drought

Following Friday’s World Cup draw, attention has already shifted toward next summer. That’s only natural. Fans of the U.S. Men’s National Team - and every other team in the field - suddenly know the path. Hope, anxiety, excitement… all of it feels a little more real now.

That’s the long view, though.

In the short term, there was still plenty happening at the club level this weekend. Big games, big stakes, and several American players who made their mark. The fight for places - like the tournament itself - now feels just that little bit closer.

There were goals, assists, and plenty of storylines on display this weekend, as some of the USMNT's key stars played vital roles for their respective clubs. Ricardo Pepi and Josh Sargent both scored, providing their own statements in a crowded striker race. Brenden Aaronson, meanwhile, came off the bench to provide an assist in a huge match as Leeds completed a miracle comeback against Liverpool.

They weren't the only standouts this weekend, though. The World Cup clock is ticking, with the draw being the latest big moment on the road to 2026. To close 2025, though, several Americans clearly have a point to prove.

GOAL looks at the major takeaways from this weekend's Americans Abroad.