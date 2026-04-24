Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie clash in Serie A as Folarin Balogun faces Mark McKenzie

The eyes of Italian soccer will be on a clash between AC Milan and Juventus this weekend. It's one that could effectively decide the race for Champions League spots. Two historic clubs are set to face off in a game with very real consequences, and they'll do so with two Americans who will surely have big parts to play in this massive moment.

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie are set to face off this weekend in one of two huge battles between U.S. Men's National Team stars. There's another one in France, too, as Mark McKenzie becomes the latest defender tasked with stopping a red-hot Folarin Balogun. That game has very real European consequences for Monaco, too, as Balogun looks to drag his side toward continental soccer.

Meanwhile in England, Brenden Aaronson and Leeds aren't battling for a Champions League spot, but they can book a spot in the FA Cup final this weekend. Chris Richards and Crystal Palace, meanwhile, are preparing for a big test of their own against the Premier League's defending champions.

GOAL previews the main storylines among Americans abroad this weekend.