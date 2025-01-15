Americans Abroad: Gio Reyna makes a statement, Ricardo Pepi can't be stopped and more as USMNT's biggest stars shine bright midweek

Three Americans found the back of the net while two others provided assists on a wild Tuesday

For two electrifying hours on Tuesday afternoon, it felt like everything was happening all at once. Different games, different countries, different stakes -- no matter where you looked, a U.S. men’s national team star was making headlines.

The day began with a negative early as Christian Pulisic went down with an injury, but from there... fireworks. Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman, Gio Reyna were all on the scoresheet. Weston McKennie and Antonee Robinson provided assists, too. In Robinson's case, that's assists as in plural as he pushed even closer to the league leaders in that statistic.

It wasn't just the Americans, though, but rather the chaos of it all. Without Pulisic, Milan fought from a goal down to get a much-needed win against Como. Fulham nearly completed a comeback against West Ham thanks to those Robinson assists. PSV? Well, they were the wildest of all, going back and forth in a nine-goal cup thriller against Excelsior.

It was a wild day for fans following from across the Atlantic but, don't worry; GOAL looks at key takeaways from Americans Abroad in action on Tuesday.