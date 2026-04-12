Americans Abroad: Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi score as Christian Pulisic and AC Milan hit low point

The U.S. Men's National Team's striker race was dramatically altered in the last week. Patrick Agyemang's injury will dramatically shake up the depth chart, perhaps even opening a spot on the World Cup squad. There is no reason for the others in that race to be comfortable, though, and they are playing like it.

Both Ricardo Pepi and Folarin Balogun found the back of the net, headlining this weekend for Americans Abroad. Both continue to score at incredible rates and both have very real ambitions of starting this summer. Those ambitions are clearly pushing them, which has been bad news for the teams in their paths over the last few weeks.

One player who did not score this weekend, though, is Christian Pulisic. His goal drought continues and, this weekend, the consequences continued as well, as Milan's struggles crescendoed in a horrible loss.

GOAL takes a look at the performances from Americans Abroad this weekend...