'Pushed some American ideals' - Jesse Marsch is the 'perfect coach at the perfect moment' as Canada close the gap on USMNT

The Wisconsin-born manager has redefined the Canadian national side in his short nine months in charge

MIAMI - Jesse Marsch summed it all up following Canada's exit at the hands of Argentina in the 2024 Copa America. Les Rouges played the eventual champions mostly even, only for two individual moments of quality - one from Julian Alvarez, a second from Lionel Messi - to see them denied of the chance to win the first international tournament in the program's history.

Marsch, though, saw the growth.

"There's still a lot of work to do. But we've built a really good foundation," he said following Canada's exit. "I think we've made a lot of progress together. And I'm really optimistic about what the future can look like."

Six months on, and that progress has only further crystallized. They haven't lost since September, and failed to win only once - a drab scoreless draw against Mexico in Austin. Marsch has now been in the job for nine months. The revolution is underway, and the American coach has stamped his own identity on a side that is closing the gap on its southern neighbors.

"The combination of the qualities of the players in the team, and what I'm trying to do with them, meshes really well," Marsch told GOAL.