'Talent without heart' - What went wrong for Man Utd hero Amad Diallo during rotten Rangers loan?

The Ivory Coast winger was given just four league starts during a disappointing spell in Glasgow but it helped mould him into the Red Devils' talisman

Ruben Amorim recently claimed that everyone at Manchester United is underperforming, but he was not being entirely honest. Amid the chaos and general decline at a club that has lost its way, Amad Diallo is playing out of his skin. The self-confessed ‘chill guy’ has fire in his belly and recently he has been forced to carry the team, which Amorim believes is the worst in Manchester United’s history, on his back.

The 22-year-old has scored four goals in his last three starts, and since November has 14 direct goal contributions. It is scary to imagine where this dysfunctional United would be without him. Since Amorim has been in charge, Amad has earned United eight extra points in the Premier League, turning certain defeats against Manchester City and Southampton into victories while setting up the goal in the 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town and scoring the equaliser in the 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Had he not intervened in those moments, United would be just two points above the relegation zone rather than enjoying a 10-point buffer from the unthinkable. Amad's emergence as United’s saviour has been particularly hard to fathom for Thursday's opponents Rangers, who had the Red Devils' latest talisman at their disposal three years ago but were far from impressed by him...